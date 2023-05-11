FS: Intel Rocket Lake ES CPU/Motherboard/RAM/SSD combo

For sale is a combo consisting of the following parts. These components were pulled from my secondary rig and are in perfect working order.
Photos:
- Intel QYVE Core i9-11900 ES (8C/16T, 1.8Ghz Base Clock/4.5Ghz Max Boost Clock, 65W TDP)
- Engineering sample chip pulled from a pre-production workstation from a major OEM. Chip is stable and has given me zero issues.
- MSI Z590 Pro Wifi
- In excellent condition. I/O shield and WLAN antennas included. Has an Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210 module preinstalled.
- 32GB (2 x 16GB) Silicon Power DDR4-3200
- I purchased this kit brand new directly from Silicon Power's website recently. Runs at XMP speeds without issue.
- Intel H10 256GB NVMe SSD
- 16GB Optane/256GB QLC NAND. The Optane cache is supported on this platform if you enable it in the BIOS and install the software from Intel.com
- Arctic Cooling Alpine 12 CPU Cooler
- A basic CPU cooler to get you started. Currently installed with an application of Arctic MX-4, if memory serves. Rated for up to 95W.
