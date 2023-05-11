FS: Intel Rocket Lake ES CPU/Motherboard/RAM/SSD combo

N

NobleX13

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 15, 2010
Messages
4,064
For sale is a combo consisting of the following parts. These components were pulled from my secondary rig and are in perfect working order.
Asking $250 shipped within the USA. Payment via PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App. Shipping via USPS Priority Mail. Heatware

Photos:
IMG_0024.jpg
IMG_0025.jpg

HWinfo.jpg


CPUmark.jpg


CPU-Z.jpg
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0023.jpg
    IMG_0023.jpg
    541 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top