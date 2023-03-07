FS: Intel PHI servers

I have a few more intel phi nodes im looking to sell. If you have any questions about these systems feel free to ask. Ideally looking for local cash in the colorado area, I can ship however it takes about $200 to get one of these servers shipped and I am only able to take crypto as payment for shipped servers. If you just need a single node shipping may be plausable and I could take paypal f&f for no more then a single one.



INTEL PHI GEAR-

2x intel Compute Module HNS7200AP (no fans) with phi 7210 16gb 64 core cpu | works with intel h2000g chassis |$400

2x intel Compute Module HNS7200AP (no fans) with phi 7230 16gb 64 core cpu | works with intel h2000g chassis |$400



complete running server with 2 phi 7210 cpus| 128 cores, 512 threads, 32gb mcdram, 2100w psu (no server front panel, 80mm fans are mounted onto the heatsinks and wired into the main 12v rail)|$800

complete running server with 4 cpus, 2 phi 7210 cpus and 2 phi 7230| 256 cores, 1024 threads, 64gb mcdram, dual 2100w psu(no server front panel, 80mm fans are mounted onto the heatsinks and wired into the main 12v rail)|$1500



PHI GEAR faq's



Q: ddr4 is expensive what do I do!

A: good news! you can run the cache on the cpus in flat mode and you do longer need ram. this is not a joke my server running right now has empty dimms.



Q: why the excitement?

A: the intel s7200ap is the only motherboard available outside of a prebuilt system for the x200 intel phis



Q: I hate computers but like these what should I do

A: Buy a full h2000g chassis and 4 compute modules. it will be plug and play.



Q: but does windows like them?

A: in typical windows fashion of hating everything that is cool, not so much. I got it to work in windows when I disabled hyperthreading and im still testing. linux worked flawlessly. Edit: if you disable 4 cores they will work with hyperthreading enabled