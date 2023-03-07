FS: Intel PHI servers, 3070

I have a few more intel phi nodes im looking to sell. If you have any questions about these systems feel free to ask. Ideally looking for local cash in the colorado area, I can ship however it takes about $200 to get one of these servers shipped and I am only able to take crypto as payment for shipped servers. If you just need a single node shipping may be plausable and I could take paypal f&f for no more then a single one.



INTEL PHI GEAR-

2x intel Compute Module HNS7200AP with phi 7210 16gb 64 core cpu | works with intel h2000g chassis |$400

2x intel Compute Module HNS7200AP with phi 7230 16gb 64 core cpu | works with intel h2000g chassis |$400



complete running server with 2 phi 7210 cpus| 128 cores, 512 threads, 32gb mcdram, 2100w psu (no server front panel, 80mm fans are mounted onto the heatsinks and wired into the main 12v rail)|$800

complete running server with 4 cpus, 2 phi 7210 cpus and 2 phi 7230| 256 cores, 1024 threads, 64gb mcdram, dual 2100w psu(no server front panel, 80mm fans are mounted onto the heatsinks and wired into the main 12v rail)|$1500



Pics-https://imgur.com/a/fv4inkW



If you have any questions let me know! as far as OS support these are only feasible on windows and can effectivly run the os off just the MCDRAM in the chip.



msi ventus 3070 3x oc LHR - $340 shipped crypto or paypal. No box.