FS: Intel Pentium G4400, FM2+ Board and CPU

As title says...

1. Not pictured, Intel 7th Gen (I think) Pentium G4400, CPU only, unless you want to pay for shipping the retail box with the unused heatsink.

Asking: $52.50 shipped.

2. Asrock FM2A88M-HD+ plus AMD A6 6400K CPU

Both come with their original/retail box. The CPU will be left in the socket during transition.

Board is the initial revision. There was a Rev. 2 and 3 added later on.

Asking $75==> $65 shipped. If best offers are agreed on at a lower price, buyer to pay for shipping. Pick your choice.

Paypal (F&F) as above or $67.25 (Service and Goods).

Heatware in Sig.

20200405_014647.jpg
 
Oops, yes, so that means I have to include the original CPU packaging as well. Well, there you go. Everything in the picture will be included.
 
