FS: Intel Pentium G4400, FM2+ Board and CPU

1. Not pictured, Intel 7th Gen (I think) Pentium G4400, CPU only, unless you want to pay for shipping the retail box with the unused heatsink.
Asking: $52.50 shipped.
2. Asrock FM2A88M-HD+ plus AMD A6 6400K CPU
Both come with their original/retail box. The CPU will be left in the socket during transition.
Board is the initial revision. There was a Rev. 2 and 3 added later on.
Asking $75==> $65 shipped. If best offers are agreed on at a lower price, buyer to pay for shipping. Pick your choice.
Paypal (F&F) as above or $67.25 (Service and Goods).
Heatware in Sig.
