FS: Intel Pentium G4400, FM2+ Board and CPU, EVGA RTX 2070 XC Ultra

As title says...
1. Intel 7th Gen (I think) Pentium G4400, CPU only, unless you want to pay for shipping the retail box with the unused heatsink.
Asking: $35 shipped.
2. Asrock FM2A88M-HD+ plus AMD A6 6400K CPU
Both come with their original/retail box. The CPU will be left in the socket during transition.
Board is the initial revision. There was a Rev. 2 and 3 added later on.
Asking $75==> $65==>$55 shipped. If best offers are agreed on at a lower price, buyer to pay for shipping. Pick your choice.
Paypal (F&F) as above or $57.15 (Service and Goods).
3. EVGA RTX 2070 XC Ultra (not Super). Bought it from a Facebook user with the disclaimer that he received it directly from EVGA as an RMA. It was indeed unopened with the plain black box as pictured. It has been registered, but I will help with RMA if it ever needs one.
Asking: $425 OBO
Heatware in Sig.
