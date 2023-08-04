FS Intel Nuc extreme 12 12700, RTX 4070

It’s about 2 weeks old. I think this is a cold little systems especially those that travel. Super well designed.
Specs
I7 12700 intel Nuc extreme 12
32gb crucial sodimm ram
1tb 980 pro with windows 11 pro
1tb Wd black
PNY RTX 4070
It has lots of I/o ports. Ships in the original box.
I ship only to the lower 48
$1400 plus shipping.
I accept PayPal friends and family.
Heat under buford_t 226-0
Specs
I7 12700 intel Nuc extreme 12
32gb crucial sodimm ram
1tb 980 pro with windows 11 pro
1tb Wd black
PNY RTX 4070
It has lots of I/o ports. Ships in the original box.
I ship only to the lower 48
$1400 plus shipping.
I accept PayPal friends and family.
Heat under buford_t 226-0