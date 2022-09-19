FS: Intel NUC (6th gen i3) combo with RAM and SSD *price drop*

Hi everyone, this time I have for sale an Intel NUC that I rescued from being e-waste. It was originally used in an office environment, and there's some light scratching on the plastic lid but otherwise in great physical shape and everything works well. It's the NUC6i3SYH version, and comes with 8GB RAM (2x 4GB) and a 128GB Samsung 840 SSD. The drive is wiped, but I'm happy to put Windows 10 on it. I'm asking $65 shipped (cheaper than a Raspberry pi!), but happy to negotiate if I'm wildly off, and I'd rather see this little guy find a good home. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer payment via F&F paypal or zelle, and happy to meet up locally in the SF Bay Area.



*EDIT*

Now $60 shipped