FS: Intel NUC 12700h w/ dGPU Arc 16GB vram A770 Serpent Canyone Enthusiast mini pc sff

Heatware: 118 | 0 | 0 references available if needed. 2FA enabled.
Terms:
Intel Serpent Canyon NUC 12th Gen
Intel 12700h
Arc A770m dedicated GPU w/ 16GB vram
2.5gb lan
3x NVME slots (two x 4.0x4, one 3.0x4)
Barebones - you add ram and NVME (see below)
USB4
Intel link more info
More info
Stock pic:
Pretty cool machine very powerful for its small size. 16GB of vram on the dedicated gpu also make it pretty neat for ML / AI work.
I bought it brand new barebones. Nothing wrong with it, low hours. Was used as a backup office machine on occasion.
Price: $550 obo
Terms:
- Price includes shipping and insurance
- US48 only, no Hawaii or Alaska
- No trades, working on clearing out my extra tech stuff
- Payment - PayPal fee less or buyer covers fees. Local pickup available in MI pm me for details
Price: $550 obo
- If you want the huge original product box, add an additional $15 to shipping. It is massive. If not it will ship well packed but in a much more efficient box.
- Add 32GB of ddr5 sodimm 5600 crucial ram for $60 (only with this sale)
- Add 1TB wd black NVME for $40 (only with this sale)
Last edited: