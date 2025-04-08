FS: Intel NUC 12700h w/ dGPU Arc 16GB vram A770 Serpent Canyone Enthusiast mini pc sff

Dreamerbydesign

Feb 3, 2008
6,930
Heatware: 118 | 0 | 0 references available if needed. 2FA enabled. I’ve bought and sold plenty here including lately.

Terms:
  • Price includes shipping and insurance
  • US48 only, no Hawaii or Alaska
  • No trades, working on clearing out my extra tech stuff
  • Payment - PayPal fee less or buyer covers fees. Local pickup available in MI pm me for details
FS:
Intel Serpent Canyon NUC 12th Gen
Intel 12700h
Arc A770m dedicated GPU w/ 16GB vram
2.5gb lan
3x NVME slots (two x 4.0x4, one 3.0x4)
Barebones - you add ram and NVME (see below)
USB4

Intel link more info
More info

Stock pic:
1744122528635.jpeg


Pretty cool machine very powerful for its small size. 16GB of vram on the dedicated gpu also make it pretty neat for ML / AI work.

I bought it brand new barebones. Nothing wrong with it, low hours. Was used as a backup office machine on occasion.

Price: $550 obo

  • If you want the huge original product box, add an additional $15 to shipping. It is massive. If not it will ship well packed but in a much more efficient box.
  • Add 32GB of ddr5 sodimm 5600 crucial ram for $60 (only with this sale)
  • Add 1TB wd black NVME for $40 (only with this sale)
Pics coming. Thanks for looking.
 
Last edited:
