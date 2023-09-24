[FS] Intel NUC 10th Gen NUC10i5FNHN1, Loaded ( Qty 2 )

jlbenedict
2[H]4U
Terms:
- Items are in great condition and functional from a coronavirus & smoke free home.
- PayPal / Zelle.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only)
Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [200-0-0] Top 400 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
Items/Deals:
Thinning the herd and need to fund some holiday gifts for the family; inflation really taking a toll on the ole paycheck so this will be an ongoing thread with various goodies:
I have two of these, with exact specifications:
- Intel NUC 10 i5-10210U Frost Canyon ( BXNUC10i5FNHN1 tall chassis supporting both a M.2 and 2.5'' drive )
- Crucial 64GB Kit (32GBx2) DDR4 3200 MT/s CL22 SODIMM 260-Pin Memory - CT2K32G4SFD832A
- SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 250GB NVMe M.2
Each for $300 Shipped (CONUS only)
Buy both for $600 Shipped (CONUS only) and receive a free 8-port NETGEAR managed switch ( GS308E ) (free switch only applicable on purchase of both NUC's)
Photos will be posted this evening sometime.
Last edited: