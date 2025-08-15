  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Intel NUC 10

Sale / Seller Terms & Conditions:
- Items are in great-to-excellent condition and functional from a coronavirus, bird flu & smoke free home.
- PayPal Preferred
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only at this time)

Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [204-0-0] Top 400 Rated (20+ year history)
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com

Items/Deals:
- Intel NUC 10 Core™ i5-10210U Processor Frost Canyon BXNUC10i5FNHN1 (Tall kit, support for additional 2.5" drive)
- Crucial 64GB Kit (32GBx2) DDR4 3200
- SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS M.2 2280 250GB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4

Entire combo - lets try for $250, Shipped CONUS
Has a current install of Windows 11. Will get some photos later today
 
Last edited:
