FS: Intel NUC 10

jlbenedict
2[H]4U
2FA
- Joined
- May 22, 2005
- Messages
- 2,631
Sale / Seller Terms & Conditions:
- Items are in great-to-excellent condition and functional from a coronavirus, bird flu & smoke free home.
- PayPal Preferred
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only at this time)
Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [204-0-0] Top 400 Rated (20+ year history)
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
Items/Deals:
- Intel NUC 10 Core™ i5-10210U Processor Frost Canyon BXNUC10i5FNHN1 (Tall kit, support for additional 2.5" drive)
- Crucial 64GB Kit (32GBx2) DDR4 3200
- SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS M.2 2280 250GB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4
Entire combo - lets try for $250, Shipped CONUS
Has a current install of Windows 11. Will get some photos later today
- Items are in great-to-excellent condition and functional from a coronavirus, bird flu & smoke free home.
- PayPal Preferred
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only at this time)
Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [204-0-0] Top 400 Rated (20+ year history)
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
Items/Deals:
- Intel NUC 10 Core™ i5-10210U Processor Frost Canyon BXNUC10i5FNHN1 (Tall kit, support for additional 2.5" drive)
- Crucial 64GB Kit (32GBx2) DDR4 3200
- SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS M.2 2280 250GB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4
Entire combo - lets try for $250, Shipped CONUS
Has a current install of Windows 11. Will get some photos later today
Last edited: