FS: Intel i9 9900KS $400 with Gigabyte AORUS Master Z390 Mobo

sk3tch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
2,432
Hi all - working pull. Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to. Pet and smoke free home.

EDIT: 512GB SSD sold!

EDIT: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X sold!

Intel i9 9900KS - always water cooled, Thermal Grizzly Konductonaut thermal grease, bought 11/24/19 from Micro Center (PDF receipt available). CPU in clamshell only - I tossed the box last year, :(

Gigabyte AORUS Master Z390 mobo with box. This ran the 9900KS since 2019. Great board. Has a couple bent pins (see pic) but it didn’t affect operation. Due to bent pins “tossing it in” with CPU. I’m not the guy to fix and I don’t want it to sit in my closet.


Everything $400 shipped via UPS Ground

Also selling Intel original clam shell LGA1150/1151/1155/1156 CPU protective cases - had to buy one for the CPU listed, now have 4. If you want one - $5 shipped. :)

