FS: Intel i9 9900KS $400, 512GB Samsung 970 Pro NVME $45

Hi all - working pull. $45 PayPal free UPS Ground shipping. Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to. Pet and smoke free home.

No CDI - pulled it and forgot.

Thanks for looking!

EDIT: here's your CDI you dang heathens. Drive is $45 and you make me drag out an external USB mount...lol. 🙃

CrystalDiskInfo_20230120211740.png

9784B016-7FBB-443D-97AA-0C5E9E6FA615.jpeg


Intel i9 9900KS - always water cooled, Thermal Grizzly Konductonaut thermal grease, bought 11/24/19 from Micro Center (PDF receipt available). CPU in clamshell only - I tossed the box last year, :(

$400 shipped via UPS Ground

F2A0B62B-21E7-4A31-93F6-45A9ED1E629C.jpeg

8A96BF24-1951-42EA-B239-FA4297D1B63B.jpeg
 
