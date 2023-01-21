FS: Intel i9 9900KS $375, Intel OEM CPU Clamshell $5 ea

Hi all - working pull. Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to. Pet and smoke free home.
EDIT: 512GB SSD sold!
EDIT: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X sold!
Intel i9 9900KS - always water cooled, Thermal Grizzly Konductonaut thermal grease, bought 11/24/19 from Micro Center (PDF receipt available). CPU in clamshell only - I tossed the box last year,
$375 shipped via UPS Ground
Also selling Intel original clam shell LGA1150/1151/1155/1156 CPU protective cases - had to buy one for the CPU listed, now have 4. If you want one - $5 shipped.
