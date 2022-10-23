FS: Intel i9-12900K CPU, Fujitsu Q704 4G LTE i7 Tablet PC, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh, FT: GoW Ragnorok code

Corsair finally provided a newer BIOS for my motherboard to support 13th gen Intel CPUs, so up for sale is my i9-12900k. This CPU came out of said Corsair prebuit and I've always had it under water with no OC since I bought it here on the HardForums back in June of last year. It is the bare chip, no HSF:
Intel 12900k - $275 shipped, PayPal only.
If you want this cool plastic container with it, add $5 for shipping:
Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 Pro
Samsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTE
Has SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.
https://www.fujitsu.com/ca/en/Images/q704-en.pdf
Fujitsu TabletPC - $130 Shipped
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh:
i5-6200U-8GB-128GB NVME - does NOT have Thunderbolt ports
The screen is in good condition, normal wear and tear on the body/shell with some minor scratches, some keycaps are a little shiny but lettering is all visible. Battery seems to hold up decently. Currently running Mac OS 12.6.2 with Open Core 0.8.x.
Wifi, Bluetooth, Messaging, FaceTime and Screen Mirroring all work.
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh - $140 Shipped
2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $20 each, shipped, PayPal only. Save a few bucks and buy both for $35! - SOLD to ClockerXP
Rachio2 16 zone sprinkler controller. Upgraded to the 3 with less zones. It has been removed from my account and still works great with their current app, comes with power supply and cover. SOLD to ClockerXP
God of War Ragnarok digital code:
I'd like to trade a digital code for God of War Ragnarok for a disc based version. I'll either mail you the physical card that has to the code or PM it to you. Due to this, you'll need to have a decent amount of heatware before I'll provide you the code or you'll need to ship first. My Heatware link is at the bottom of this post.
H E A T W A R E
