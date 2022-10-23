FS: Intel i9 12900k and EVGA Z690 Dark KINGPIN

Processor bought from micro center about 6 months ago. Never overclocked.

Will include original retail box.

$390 shipped to continental US.

Brand new EVGA Z690 Dark KINGPIN

Board has never been used and comes with retail box and accessories.

$450 shipped to continental US

Buy both for $820 shipped.

Paypal non-F&F
 
