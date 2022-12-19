FS: Intel i9 12900k/13900K/Z690 Board

KingGlade
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2016
- Messages
- 176
I'm selling several items, including an Intel i9 12900K. I've used it for around 6 months, and it comes with its original packaging. The price for the 12900K is $275. I also have a 13900K, that I've used for about 8 months, the price is $350, and will come with all original packaging. The motherboard I used for both is the ROG MAXIMUS Z690 FORMULA, the price is also $350, I've used it for about 14 months, but only used in its air cooled configuration. Lastly, I have two kits of ram for sale, both 32 GB kits 16x2, with the respective speeds shown in the photos. $125 Each.
Attachments
-
20221219_162226.jpg286.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20221219_162238.jpg345.2 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG20231116234238.jpg448.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG20231116233937.jpg885.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG20231116234532.jpg297.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG20231116234543.jpg257.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG20231116231918.jpg269.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG20231116231710.jpg384.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG20231116234356.jpg618.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG20231116234425.jpg332.4 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG20231116234418.jpg251.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: