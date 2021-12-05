FS: intel i7 7700k + Gigabyte Z270x Gaming 7 Mobo + 16gb dd4 corsair 2800mhz ram,

O

opfreak

Gawd
Joined
Nov 17, 2005
Messages
767
not interested in parting out at this time:

1) Intel i7 7700K CPU
1) gigabyte z270x gaming 7 motherboard (Link to GB site for specs)
1) 2x8 16gb kit of Corsair ddr4 2800mhz

I'll also throw in a Macho HR-02 thermalright cooler+fan

$225 + shipping


And I have a brand new EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT 750W $50 + shipping. Will bundle with the above system.

Sold:
ASUS 1080 TI Strix Actual ($700? + shipping) IDK this market is goofy, I see these on ebay selling for 650-850)
ROG-STRIX-GTX1080TI-O11G-GAMING
 

Last edited:
Have been using nearly this exact same setup since April 2017. The motherboard here is what stands out.

This motherboard is a bit unique these days in that it uses a Creative SoundCore 3D audio solution (as opposed to Realtek), which is one of the reasons I chose it over all other Z270 solutions at the time. Say what you will about Creative, but their audio solution here sounds amazing going through my Klipsch 2.1s (as well as my Klipsch 4.1s until they died).

It also has a built-in DAC with swappable op-amps and a Thunderbolt 3 port via USB Type-C.

Also this was from an era when Gigabyte didn't suck.
 
