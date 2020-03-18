FS:Intel i7-5820K, Asus X-99-A/USB 3.1, HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666, EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3, NZXT S340 Elite, Corsair H100i GTX, Onkyo HTX-22HDX, Steam Link

Selling the following items:

Kingston HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 CL15 4x4GB RAM - $85 shipped
Asus X-99-A/USB 3.1 motherboard = $165 shipped
Intel Core i7-5820K 3.3 GHz 6-Core Processor - LGA2011-v3 Socket - $145 shipped
Combo price - $340 shipped

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3, 80 Plus Gold 1000W modular power supply (RMA replacement for dead 1050 GS) - $150 shipped
Corsair Hydro Series H100i GTX all in one CPU cooler - $65 shipped
NZXT S340 Elite ATX Mid Tower Computer Case, Matte Black/Red - $60 + 1/2 shipping or pickup in Columbus, OH
Onkyo HTX-22HDX Ultra-Compact HD Home Theater System - $100 + 1/2 shipping or pickup in Columbus, OH
Unopened Valve Steam Link (trade for Steam Controller) - $40 shipped or trade for a Steam Controller with USB dongle (for VR controller pairing)
 

