FS:Intel i7-5820K, Asus X-99-A/USB 3.1, HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666, EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3, NZXT S340 Elite, Corsair H100i GTX, Onkyo HTX-22HDX, Steam Link

Selling the following items:
Kingston HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 CL15 4x4GB RAM - $85 shipped
Asus X-99-A/USB 3.1 motherboard = $165 shipped
Intel Core i7-5820K 3.3 GHz 6-Core Processor - LGA2011-v3 Socket - $145 shipped
Combo price - $340 shipped
EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3, 80 Plus Gold 1000W modular power supply (RMA replacement for dead 1050 GS) - $150 shipped
Corsair Hydro Series H100i GTX all in one CPU cooler - $65 shipped
NZXT S340 Elite ATX Mid Tower Computer Case, Matte Black/Red - $60 + 1/2 shipping or pickup in Columbus, OH
Onkyo HTX-22HDX Ultra-Compact HD Home Theater System - $100 + 1/2 shipping or pickup in Columbus, OH
Unopened Valve Steam Link (trade for Steam Controller) - $40 shipped or trade for a Steam Controller with USB dongle (for VR controller pairing)
Kingston HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 CL15 4x4GB RAM - $85 shipped
Asus X-99-A/USB 3.1 motherboard = $165 shipped
Intel Core i7-5820K 3.3 GHz 6-Core Processor - LGA2011-v3 Socket - $145 shipped
Combo price - $340 shipped
EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3, 80 Plus Gold 1000W modular power supply (RMA replacement for dead 1050 GS) - $150 shipped
Corsair Hydro Series H100i GTX all in one CPU cooler - $65 shipped
NZXT S340 Elite ATX Mid Tower Computer Case, Matte Black/Red - $60 + 1/2 shipping or pickup in Columbus, OH
Onkyo HTX-22HDX Ultra-Compact HD Home Theater System - $100 + 1/2 shipping or pickup in Columbus, OH
Unopened Valve Steam Link (trade for Steam Controller) - $40 shipped or trade for a Steam Controller with USB dongle (for VR controller pairing)
Attachments
-
206 KB Views: 0
-
221.2 KB Views: 0
-
254.5 KB Views: 0
-
319.9 KB Views: 0
-
396.3 KB Views: 0
-
228.8 KB Views: 0
-
278.6 KB Views: 0
-
301.8 KB Views: 0
-
409.5 KB Views: 0
-
353.2 KB Views: 0
-
353.8 KB Views: 0
-
312.8 KB Views: 0
-
270.7 KB Views: 0
-
234.7 KB Views: 0
-
334 KB Views: 0
-
479.6 KB Views: 0
-
274.7 KB Views: 0
-
286.4 KB Views: 0
-
420.1 KB Views: 0
-
313.7 KB Views: 0
-
519.1 KB Views: 0
-
574.4 KB Views: 0
-
820.2 KB Views: 0
-
488.6 KB Views: 0
-
424.6 KB Views: 0
-
418.4 KB Views: 0
-
330 KB Views: 0
-
642.9 KB Views: 0
-
480.4 KB Views: 0
-
353.8 KB Views: 0
-
181.2 KB Views: 0
-
480.1 KB Views: 0