FS: Intel i7-14700KF and 48GB Corsair Dominator Titanium DDR5 7200 Brand New/Sealed

My nephew decided he wants an AMD rig, so his Intel i7-14700KF needs a loving home. CPU still is in its sealed/unopened box.

$350 shipped USPS/FedEx

PXL_20240506_211438610.jpgPXL_20240506_211419919.jpg

48GB (2X24GB) Corsair Dominator Titanium DDR5 7200. Brand new/unopened.

$230 shipped USPS/FedEx

ram.jpgram2.jpg

My feedback is 100%
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: madmaxx.77

PM for any questions or my PayPal
 
