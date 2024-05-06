FS: Intel i7-14700KF and 48GB Corsair Dominator Titanium DDR5 7200 Brand New/Sealed

Mad Maxx
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2016
- Messages
- 7,335
My nephew decided he wants an AMD rig, so his Intel i7-14700KF needs a loving home. CPU still is in its sealed/unopened box.
$350 shipped USPS/FedEx
48GB (2X24GB) Corsair Dominator Titanium DDR5 7200. Brand new/unopened.
$230 shipped USPS/FedEx
My feedback is 100%
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: madmaxx.77
PM for any questions or my PayPal
