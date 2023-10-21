FS: Intel i7 13700K

Greetings again, today I have for sale an Intel i7 13700K CPU. It's in great shape, works perfectly and has been watercooled it's entire time with me. I ran this chip with limits removed in BIOS for daily use, which netted me a 5.3Ghz all P-core clock and a 4.2Ghz all E-core clock with 1.275v. It's been briefly benched up to 5.7Ghz for some 3Dmark runs but 99% of it's time just ran with multicore enhancemnt features left on in the BIOS as I said. I'm sure you all know but just to be thorough this is an 8+8 CPU for a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. 8 "big" performance cores with Hyperthreading and then 8 more efficiency cores without. Rock solid CPU for gaming and productivity work, the IMC on this chip is pretty good too as it was able to run my 7600Mhz kit of DDR5 without issue. As with anything overclocking related however, your mileage may vary.$300 shipped in conUSI accept Paypal F&F or VenmoHEAT is 194-0