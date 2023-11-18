FS: Intel i7-13700K CPU + WD Black 6TB 256MB 7200 || Both brand new/sealed

Intel Core i7-13700K Gaming Desktop Processor 16 cores (8 P-cores + 8 E-cores) with Integrated Graphics - Unlocked. It's in brand new/sealed condition.

$285 shipped USPS/FedEx

PXL_20231118_025110515.jpgPXL_20231118_025126606.jpg

Western Digital 6TB WD Black Performance Internal Hard Drive HDD - 7200 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD6003FZBX. It's in brand new/sealed condition.

$95 shipped USPS/FedEx

PXL_20231119_221519553.jpg

$340 for BOTH shipped USPS/FedEx

100% Positive Feedback
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: MadMaxx.77

PM for info or my PayPal
 
