FS: Intel i7-13700K CPU + WD Black 6TB 256MB 7200 || Both brand new/sealed

Mad Maxx
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2016
- Messages
- 7,052
Intel Core i7-13700K Gaming Desktop Processor 16 cores (8 P-cores + 8 E-cores) with Integrated Graphics - Unlocked. It's in brand new/sealed condition.
$285 shipped USPS/FedEx
Western Digital 6TB WD Black Performance Internal Hard Drive HDD - 7200 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD6003FZBX. It's in brand new/sealed condition.
$95 shipped USPS/FedEx
$340 for BOTH shipped USPS/FedEx
100% Positive Feedback
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: MadMaxx.77
PM for info or my PayPal
$285 shipped USPS/FedEx
Western Digital 6TB WD Black Performance Internal Hard Drive HDD - 7200 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD6003FZBX. It's in brand new/sealed condition.
$95 shipped USPS/FedEx
$340 for BOTH shipped USPS/FedEx
100% Positive Feedback
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: MadMaxx.77
PM for info or my PayPal
Last edited: