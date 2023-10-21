FS: Intel i7 13700K & 32GB 7600Mhz DDR5

Greetings again, today I have for sale an Intel i7 13700K CPU. It's in great shape, works perfectly and has been watercooled it's entire time with me. I ran this chip with limits removed in BIOS for daily use, which netted me a 5.3Ghz all P-core clock and a 4.2Ghz all E-core clock with 1.275v. It's been briefly benched up to 5.7Ghz for some 3Dmark runs but 99% of it's time just ran with multicore enhancemnt features left on in the BIOS as I said. I'm sure you all know but just to be thorough this is an 8+8 CPU for a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. 8 "big" performance cores with Hyperthreading and then 8 more efficiency cores without. Rock solid CPU for gaming and productivity work, the IMC on this chip is pretty good too as it was able to run my 7600Mhz kit of DDR5 without issue. As with anything overclocking related however, your mileage may vary.Adding a 32GB kit of T-Force Delta RGB 7600Mhz DDR5. This is a great kit of RAM, SK Hynix M die, default timings are 36-46-46-84 with 1.4v memory can run 8000Mhz with timings of 38-48-48-84 with 1.45v (though you will need a CPU with a very good IMC to pull that off) It might be able to do more but my CPU and board just couldn't keep up. This RAM is also very flexible and will happily let you run 6400Mhz for example with 32-36-36-76 timings with 1.4v.i7 13700K $300 shipped in conUSRAM $100 shipped in conUSBuy both $375 shipped in conUSI accept Paypal F&F or VenmoHEAT is 194-0