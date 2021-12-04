FS: Intel i7-12700K, Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4. NCASE M1 V 6.1, Asus Prime H670-Plus D4 with WiFi card. More

M

mothman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
5,689
Intel i7-12700K CPU, Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4 Combo. Recent issues as new complete in the boxes.................$435

NCASE M1 V 6.1 Case in Silver. Very nice, clean NCASE M1 V 6.1. Comes with all the parts, extra screws and a compliment of Noctua Fans. This one came to me missing one of the top frame rail mounts. I expertly fashioned a small aluminum bracket replacement and it's good as new……$160

Asus H670-Plus D4 As new complete in the box. As these have an m.2 slot for WiFi I'll include an Intel AC 9560 and the connectors..........................$120

Ryzen 5 5600X, Asrock B550 Phantom Gaming - ITX/AC Combo. Run briefly, these are the latest issues as new complete in the boxes with unused Wraith Stealth cooler.......................$250

Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.

Heatware 287-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0718.JPG
    IMG_0718.JPG
    470.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0905.JPG
    IMG_0905.JPG
    431.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1049.JPG
    IMG_1049.JPG
    395.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1050.JPG
    IMG_1050.JPG
    302.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1051.JPG
    IMG_1051.JPG
    339.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1052.JPG
    IMG_1052.JPG
    444.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1053.JPG
    IMG_1053.JPG
    405.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1054.JPG
    IMG_1054.JPG
    439.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1055.JPG
    IMG_1055.JPG
    397.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1056.JPG
    IMG_1056.JPG
    314.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1057.JPG
    IMG_1057.JPG
    417.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1058.JPG
    IMG_1058.JPG
    273.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 33DE4E4E-9FD6-4FE7-913E-5C2331148288.jpeg
    33DE4E4E-9FD6-4FE7-913E-5C2331148288.jpeg
    335.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 8BC846DB-D348-44DF-B782-43A4272E5C01.jpeg
    8BC846DB-D348-44DF-B782-43A4272E5C01.jpeg
    358.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 8397D8CB-9D86-4FA9-B366-29B8985E65D7.jpeg
    8397D8CB-9D86-4FA9-B366-29B8985E65D7.jpeg
    375.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 754FAAAF-C283-4561-93C9-1598D8EB73F8.jpeg
    754FAAAF-C283-4561-93C9-1598D8EB73F8.jpeg
    319.5 KB · Views: 0
  • EE77113E-02D6-4FE0-8121-B9A4E080D85C.jpeg
    EE77113E-02D6-4FE0-8121-B9A4E080D85C.jpeg
    355.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 56A49360-DAB3-43AA-A08C-F72F6346ACA3.jpeg
    56A49360-DAB3-43AA-A08C-F72F6346ACA3.jpeg
    477.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 0DAB3FBE-72A3-4A41-81A5-D765C60C2FB8.jpeg
    0DAB3FBE-72A3-4A41-81A5-D765C60C2FB8.jpeg
    308.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 11A5F571-B9CC-4D0F-9813-F038D539F62A.jpeg
    11A5F571-B9CC-4D0F-9813-F038D539F62A.jpeg
    370.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 0ED337C5-5042-4696-A0AB-C6152AB3E1A8.jpeg
    0ED337C5-5042-4696-A0AB-C6152AB3E1A8.jpeg
    270 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0628.JPG
    IMG_0628.JPG
    381.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0629.JPG
    IMG_0629.JPG
    429 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0639.JPG
    IMG_0639.JPG
    483 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0640.JPG
    IMG_0640.JPG
    638.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0641.JPG
    IMG_0641.JPG
    691.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
T

terpsy

Gawd
Joined
Aug 5, 2004
Messages
720
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
 
  • Like
Reactions: aQi
like this
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
30,078
terpsy said:
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
Click to expand...

Maybe, maybe not since the z-height is different. Bolt through/screw down type should be fine, but anything that uses the clips probably won't work.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
30,078
Furious_Styles said:
Ever get those issues worked out with the board mothman?
Click to expand...

I don't think he actually had issues. It's just the bios configuration Asus uses for the Intel rst. I have the same configuration on my rog board.

I wouldn't hesitate to buy it personally. In fact if this had come up 2 weeks ago I would have bought it.
 
A

Anh N.

Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2007
Messages
873
Just want to clarify, is the price included shipping? is that pricing for Paypal FF or GS?
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
887
i do but in way up in Northern Canada and shipping is $280-$344 so Fk them, Bump for great deal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top