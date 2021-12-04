FS: Intel i7-12700K, Asus Rog Strix B660-I Gaming WiFi D5, Crucial DDR5 4800 16Gb Kit Combo. Part prices also.

mothman

Intel i7-12700K CPU, Asus Rog Strix B660-I Gaming WiFi D5, Crucial DDR5 4800 16Gb Kit Combo. As New complete in the boxes with receipt for warranty. The sale includes the 12700K shown not the 12600K in the pic.................$500
12700K..............$260
B660-I, Crucial DDR5.................$225

Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.

Heatware 291-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
 

terpsy

Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
 
terpsy said:
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
Maybe, maybe not since the z-height is different. Bolt through/screw down type should be fine, but anything that uses the clips probably won't work.
 
Furious_Styles said:
Ever get those issues worked out with the board mothman?
I don't think he actually had issues. It's just the bios configuration Asus uses for the Intel rst. I have the same configuration on my rog board.

I wouldn't hesitate to buy it personally. In fact if this had come up 2 weeks ago I would have bought it.
 
Anh N.

Just want to clarify, is the price included shipping? is that pricing for Paypal FF or GS?
 
i do but in way up in Northern Canada and shipping is $280-$344 so Fk them, Bump for great deal.
 
Ready4Dis

Dang, if I didn't just waste so much money on the kids for christmas... I could use a decent transcoding card for my Plex server :). Well, free bump anyways.
 
I am interested in the SSD for the Apple.
Sent you a PM an hour or so ago.
 
GLWS. I would be interested in the 12600K only and that EVGA Z590 Dark Motherboard is a big boy!
 
doox00

mothman said:
Intel i5-11600K, EVGA Z590 DARK motherboard, Crucial P5 Plus 500gb PCIe 4.0, T-Force DDR4 3200 Ram Combo. Purchased new recently, As New complete in the boxes. I have the receipt for warranty................................$385

Intel i5-12400, Asus Rog Strix B660-I DDR5 and Crucial DDR5 4800 Ram Combo...............................SOLD

EVGA Geforce RTX 3050 XC Gaming 8 Gb Graphics Card (metal backplate). Opened but never used complete in the box, warranty...............SOLD

Apple MacBook Pro Retina 15" (Mid 2014) 2.8Ghz i7, 16gb Ram, 512gb PCIe SSD, Nvidia GT 750M Graphics. In Excellent Clean condition with just a couple small marks on the top right. Runs perfectly with just 51 battery cycles and passes Apple Diagnostics.The screen is perfect with no dead pixels. This is one of the highest spec models that was built to order. Comes with 85 watt Magsafe 2 Power Adapter and a clean install of Mac oS Big Sur..............................$375

Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.

Heatware 282-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Will the Macbook run Windows 10?
 
