FS: Intel i7 11700k + 32gb + 1TB SSD + EVGA RTX 3070 Bundle

Nov 12, 2007
I have a system available that I'm parting. Works great and 100% stock. All boxes and accessories included.

Intel i7 11700k
Asus Prime Z590-P- WIFI
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro Black 32gb (4x8gb) DDR4 3200MHz
Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 1TB SSD
EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra B Stock

$800 OBO gifted/shipped

If you need fans and CPU cooler, I do have Lian Li SL120's and Corsair H150i Elite Capellix I can bundle for a discount.

photo1678324573.jpeg
 
