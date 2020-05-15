FS: Intel i5-7600K + Mobo + NVMe combo, GTX1060 6GB

Combo For Sale, Just upgraded to a Ryzen.
Intel Core i5-7600K + Cooler Master Hyper212 Heatsink and fan
MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon - Windows 10 Digital Activation
OCZ/Toshiba RD400 NVMe - 512GB
Corsair Vengence DDR4-2400 16GB (2x8GB)
$325 Shipped
Adding...
Asus GTX 1060 6GB Dual - $175 Shipped
Pix Here
