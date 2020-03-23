FS intel i5 4690K 8gb gaming desktop $280

Can you guys and gals please let me know if this price is good, even if you aren't interested in buy. I have been trying to sell this for couple of weeks on CL. But people are always asking for lower price.

$280 local pickup in SF. If you need it shipped it will cost a pretty penny probably.



8gb ram. More can be added

i5 4690K CPU

Hyper 212 evo CPU cooler.

MSI micro ATX gaming motherboard Z87m (supports SLI & CrossFire)

250gb SanDisk SSD

1000w CoolMaster PSU

Black ATX case with window



1070 Strix OC not included.