FS: Intel I5 3570K, Corsair 16GB DDR3, Asus Sabertooth Z77, Corsair H100I

For Sale: CPU, MOBO, RAM, COOLER COMBO. Upgraded system so selling old one.
Includes:
1. Intel Core I5 3570K 3.4 BX80637I53570K
2. 2 x Corsair Vengeance 8 GB (4 x 4 GB ) DDR3 1866 MHz (PC3 15000) 240-Pin DDR3
3. ASUS SABERTOOTH Z77 TUF LGA 1155 Motherboard (includes original box and possibly any accessories can find)
4. Corsair Hydro Series Extreme Performance Liquid CPU Cooler H100i
Asking $440 shipped OBO
Pickup also available in North NJ
Heatware: Brando457
Ebay: Brando068719
Thank you
