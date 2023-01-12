FS: Intel i5-12600K (new in box ) + ADATA D45G 32GB RGB DDR4 3600 CL18 RAM, ICYDOCK 2.5" Docking Bays w/ Trays, Phobya Touch 6 Fan Controller, Fuma2

K

All of this stuff is available locally near Cleveland, OH, but shipping is available too. I will only ship in the contiguous US. Shipping is not included in the prices.

Pictures:


Intel i5-12600K + ADATA D45G 32GB RAM: $320 + Shipping
  • CPU is brand new, still sealed.
  • RAM is used, but I never pushed it beyond the XMP profile. It's my favorite DDR4 RAM because it was easy to use and the RGB looks great.
2x ICYDOCK 2.5" Docking Bays w/ Trays: $20 each + Shipping. $30 for the pair + Shipping

Phobya Touch 6 Fan Controller: $18 + Shipping
  • Has connectors for 6 fans and a bunch of temperature probes. I never used it.
Scythe Fuma 2 + LGA1700 Mounting Hardware: $52 + Shipping
 
