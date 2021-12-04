FS:Intel i5-12600K CPU $200. Intel i3-13100 CPU, Asus Prime H610i-Plus D4 Mobo Combo

NCASE M1 V6.1 Silver. Excellent clean condition complete with the boxes of screws and accessories. One of the top frame mounting post was missing when I got it. I made a small aluminum bracket replacement for it. Comes with a compliment of Noctua fans shown..............................Sold to Jonathan with Asrock Z690M ITX/AX Mobo

Intel i3-13100 CPU, Asus Prime H610i-Plus D4 motherboard Combo. Run briefly board updated to latest 13th gen bios. Complete in the boxes...............$225



12600K opened but never used..............$200