FS:Intel i5-12600K CPU $199. Intel i3-13100 CPU, Asus Prime H610i-Plus D4 Mobo Combo $225. Mitutoyo 500-195-30 AOS Digital Caliper

NCASE M1 V6.1 Silver. Excellent clean condition complete with the boxes of screws and accessories. One of the top frame mounting post was missing when I got it. I made a small aluminum bracket replacement for it. Comes with a compliment of Noctua fans shown..............................Sold to Jonathan with Asrock Z690M ITX/AX Mobo
Intel i3-13100 CPU, Asus Prime H610i-Plus D4 motherboard Combo. Run briefly board updated to latest 13th gen bios. Complete in the boxes...............$225
12600K opened but never used..............$199
Mitutoyo 500-195-30 Advanced Onsite Sensor Absolute Scale Digital Caliper, 0-4" Range. Brand New Condition with case...........$100
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.
Heatware 296-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Intel i3-13100 CPU, Asus Prime H610i-Plus D4 motherboard Combo. Run briefly board updated to latest 13th gen bios. Complete in the boxes...............$225
12600K opened but never used..............$199
Mitutoyo 500-195-30 Advanced Onsite Sensor Absolute Scale Digital Caliper, 0-4" Range. Brand New Condition with case...........$100
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.
Heatware 296-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Attachments
-
C78D1B09-01ED-4A09-A2AB-467FCDD16D17.jpeg348.8 KB · Views: 1
-
8CD94BCC-2135-461C-8554-CED30F807E89.jpeg391.6 KB · Views: 1
-
1F633926-D6BA-4B99-B39E-43D7164895CC.jpeg346.8 KB · Views: 0
-
A2846031-F269-4151-9073-D09F4D966AF8.jpeg463.4 KB · Views: 0
-
7395FE6E-FB24-4717-A264-749D4D0A5ADE.jpeg386 KB · Views: 0
-
D7707C1E-F6DC-462A-8FE8-39FA04366B41.jpeg324.4 KB · Views: 0
-
B65C27DE-7D92-4045-806B-BA6D6CAB4604.jpeg381.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: