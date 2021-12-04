FS: Intel i5-12600K, Asus Tuf Z690-Plus WiFi D4. Intel i5-12400, Asus Prime H670-Plus D4 With WiFi Card

M

mothman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
5,449
Intel i5-12600K. Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4 Combo. Ran briefly, updated Bios. As New complete with receipt.........................$320
i5-12600K............$220
Z690-Plus..............$170

Intel i5-12400, Asus Prime H670-Plus D4 with Intel AC 9650 WiFi card combo. Used briefly As New complete with receipt.........................$240
i5-12400..............$135
H670-Plus................$95

Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.

Heatware 291-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
 

T

terpsy

Gawd
Joined
Aug 5, 2004
Messages
720
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
30,108
terpsy said:
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
Maybe, maybe not since the z-height is different. Bolt through/screw down type should be fine, but anything that uses the clips probably won't work.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
30,108
Furious_Styles said:
Ever get those issues worked out with the board mothman?
I don't think he actually had issues. It's just the bios configuration Asus uses for the Intel rst. I have the same configuration on my rog board.

I wouldn't hesitate to buy it personally. In fact if this had come up 2 weeks ago I would have bought it.
 
A

Anh N.

Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2007
Messages
874
Just want to clarify, is the price included shipping? is that pricing for Paypal FF or GS?
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
887
i do but in way up in Northern Canada and shipping is $280-$344 so Fk them, Bump for great deal.
 
R

Ready4Dis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
2,501
Dang, if I didn't just waste so much money on the kids for christmas... I could use a decent transcoding card for my Plex server :). Well, free bump anyways.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
20,042
I am interested in the SSD for the Apple.
Sent you a PM an hour or so ago.
 
techie81

techie81

[H]ard for [H]ardware
Joined
Jan 12, 2005
Messages
6,023
GLWS. I would be interested in the 12600K only and that EVGA Z590 Dark Motherboard is a big boy!
 
D

doox00

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 28, 2005
Messages
3,342
mothman said:
Intel i5-11600K, EVGA Z590 DARK motherboard, Crucial P5 Plus 500gb PCIe 4.0, T-Force DDR4 3200 Ram Combo. Purchased new recently, As New complete in the boxes. I have the receipt for warranty................................$385

Intel i5-12400, Asus Rog Strix B660-I DDR5 and Crucial DDR5 4800 Ram Combo...............................SOLD

EVGA Geforce RTX 3050 XC Gaming 8 Gb Graphics Card (metal backplate). Opened but never used complete in the box, warranty...............SOLD

Apple MacBook Pro Retina 15" (Mid 2014) 2.8Ghz i7, 16gb Ram, 512gb PCIe SSD, Nvidia GT 750M Graphics. In Excellent Clean condition with just a couple small marks on the top right. Runs perfectly with just 51 battery cycles and passes Apple Diagnostics.The screen is perfect with no dead pixels. This is one of the highest spec models that was built to order. Comes with 85 watt Magsafe 2 Power Adapter and a clean install of Mac oS Big Sur..............................$375

Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.

Heatware 282-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Will the Macbook run Windows 10?
 
