FS: Intel i5-12600K, Asus Tuf Z690-Plus WiFi D4. Intel i5-12400, Asus Prime H670-Plus D4 With WiFi Card

Intel i5-12600K. Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4 Combo. Ran briefly, updated Bios. As New complete with receipt.........................$320
i5-12600K............$220
Z690-Plus..............$170
Intel i5-12400, Asus Prime H670-Plus D4 with Intel AC 9650 WiFi card combo. Used briefly As New complete with receipt.........................$240
i5-12400..............$135
H670-Plus................$95
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.
Heatware 291-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
i5-12600K............$220
Z690-Plus..............$170
Intel i5-12400, Asus Prime H670-Plus D4 with Intel AC 9650 WiFi card combo. Used briefly As New complete with receipt.........................$240
i5-12400..............$135
H670-Plus................$95
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.
Heatware 291-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Attachments
-
IMG_0925.JPG410.2 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0926.JPG367.5 KB · Views: 1
-
IMG_1108.JPG367.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1109.JPG273.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1110.JPG401.2 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1111.JPG353.8 KB · Views: 1
-
IMG_0720.JPG490.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0721.JPG374.2 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1073.JPG358.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1074.JPG336.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0905.JPG431.2 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0906.JPG443.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: