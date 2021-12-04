FS: Intel i5-12600K, Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D5, Crucial DDR5 4800 16Gb Combo. Ryzen 5 5600, Asus Rog Strix X570-I, Corsair LPX 16Gb Kit

M

mothman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
5,479
Intel i5-12600K, Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D5, Crucial DDR5 4800 16 gb Kit Combo. These were opened but never used. Includes receipt for warranty and free contact frame.............................$399
i5-12600K...............$200
Z690-Plus WiFi D5................$175

Ryzen 5 5600, Asus Rog Strix X570-I Gaming AM4, Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3200 16 Gb Kit (Samsung B-Die) Combo. Recent issues As New Complete in the boxes with receipt...........$375
Asus X570-I...............$210
R5-5600....................$110


Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.

Heatware 296-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
 

Attachments

  • A719EC3D-D29B-4813-BDBD-CC2FBF211AB3.jpeg
    A719EC3D-D29B-4813-BDBD-CC2FBF211AB3.jpeg
    410.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 15D00B83-1D87-40DF-976B-CB4104EA69AC.jpeg
    15D00B83-1D87-40DF-976B-CB4104EA69AC.jpeg
    439.9 KB · Views: 0
  • FE812FD2-B6F5-4A0A-8C70-414619E89B95.jpeg
    FE812FD2-B6F5-4A0A-8C70-414619E89B95.jpeg
    412.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 9003C83A-E645-4AA5-86F0-34E51B60BE24.jpeg
    9003C83A-E645-4AA5-86F0-34E51B60BE24.jpeg
    469.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 2219CE52-9339-4A09-BF71-9F9825CDB9BD.jpeg
    2219CE52-9339-4A09-BF71-9F9825CDB9BD.jpeg
    389.2 KB · Views: 0
  • CDB380ED-33D4-469F-81A0-FE6A9F113351.jpeg
    CDB380ED-33D4-469F-81A0-FE6A9F113351.jpeg
    399.4 KB · Views: 0
  • C19439AB-B09F-4E35-8088-DDD87C35F352.jpeg
    C19439AB-B09F-4E35-8088-DDD87C35F352.jpeg
    377.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 10A681E6-B5B5-4C77-A36D-61F73B75FB51.jpeg
    10A681E6-B5B5-4C77-A36D-61F73B75FB51.jpeg
    456.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
T

terpsy

Gawd
Joined
Aug 5, 2004
Messages
745
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
30,215
terpsy said:
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
Click to expand...

Maybe, maybe not since the z-height is different. Bolt through/screw down type should be fine, but anything that uses the clips probably won't work.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
30,215
Furious_Styles said:
Ever get those issues worked out with the board mothman?
Click to expand...

I don't think he actually had issues. It's just the bios configuration Asus uses for the Intel rst. I have the same configuration on my rog board.

I wouldn't hesitate to buy it personally. In fact if this had come up 2 weeks ago I would have bought it.
 
A

Anh N.

Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2007
Messages
874
Just want to clarify, is the price included shipping? is that pricing for Paypal FF or GS?
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
892
i do but in way up in Northern Canada and shipping is $280-$344 so Fk them, Bump for great deal.
 
R

Ready4Dis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
2,502
Dang, if I didn't just waste so much money on the kids for christmas... I could use a decent transcoding card for my Plex server :). Well, free bump anyways.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
20,321
I am interested in the SSD for the Apple.
Sent you a PM an hour or so ago.
 
D

doox00

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 28, 2005
Messages
3,352
mothman said:
Intel i5-11600K, EVGA Z590 DARK motherboard, Crucial P5 Plus 500gb PCIe 4.0, T-Force DDR4 3200 Ram Combo. Purchased new recently, As New complete in the boxes. I have the receipt for warranty................................$385

Intel i5-12400, Asus Rog Strix B660-I DDR5 and Crucial DDR5 4800 Ram Combo...............................SOLD

EVGA Geforce RTX 3050 XC Gaming 8 Gb Graphics Card (metal backplate). Opened but never used complete in the box, warranty...............SOLD

Apple MacBook Pro Retina 15" (Mid 2014) 2.8Ghz i7, 16gb Ram, 512gb PCIe SSD, Nvidia GT 750M Graphics. In Excellent Clean condition with just a couple small marks on the top right. Runs perfectly with just 51 battery cycles and passes Apple Diagnostics.The screen is perfect with no dead pixels. This is one of the highest spec models that was built to order. Comes with 85 watt Magsafe 2 Power Adapter and a clean install of Mac oS Big Sur..............................$375

Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.

Heatware 282-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Click to expand...

Will the Macbook run Windows 10?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top