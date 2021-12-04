FS: Intel i5-12600K, Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D5, Combo $340. Ryzen 5 5600, Asus Rog Strix X570-I, Corsair LPX 16Gb $359

Intel i5-12600K, Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D5, Combo (without ram). These were opened but never used. Includes receipt for warranty and free contact frame.............................$340

i5-12600K...............$200

Z690-Plus WiFi D5................$150

Ryzen 5 5600, Asus Rog Strix X570-I Gaming AM4, Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3200 16 Gb Kit (Samsung B-Die) Combo. Recent issues As New Complete in the boxes with receipt and free Company of Heroes 3 Game Code...........$359

Asus X570-I...............$200