FS: Intel i5-12600K, Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D5, Combo $315. Ryzen 5 5600, Asus Rog Strix X570-I, Corsair LPX 16Gb $315

Intel i5-12600K, Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D5, Combo (without ram). These were opened but never used. Includes receipt for warranty and free contact frame.............................$315

i5-12600K...............$195

Z690-Plus WiFi D5................$145

Ryzen 5 5600, Asus Rog Strix X570-I Gaming AM4, Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3200 16 Gb Kit (Samsung B-Die) Combo. Purchased new recently As New Complete in the boxes with receipt and free Company of Heroes 3 Game Code. Also the board is Win 10/11 activated...........$315

Asus X570-I...............$185