FS: Intel i5-12400, Asus Rog B660i Gaming DDR5, Crucial DDR5 4800 16 Gb Kit Combo

mothman

Supreme [H]ardness
May 28, 2009
5,669
Intel i5-12400, Asus Rog Strix B660i Gaming DDR5, Crucial DDR5 4800 16 GB Kit. As new in the boxes, used briefly running perfectly. Note the 12600K in the pic is sold, the 12400 is included...............$395

Asus H670-Plus D4 As new complete in the box..........................$120

Intel 670p 512 GB .....................$40

Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.

Heatware 287-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
 

Last edited:
terpsy

Gawd
Aug 5, 2004
720
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
 
terpsy said:
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
Maybe, maybe not since the z-height is different. Bolt through/screw down type should be fine, but anything that uses the clips probably won't work.
 
Furious_Styles said:
Ever get those issues worked out with the board mothman?
I don't think he actually had issues. It's just the bios configuration Asus uses for the Intel rst. I have the same configuration on my rog board.

I wouldn't hesitate to buy it personally. In fact if this had come up 2 weeks ago I would have bought it.
 
Anh N.

Gawd
Feb 3, 2007
873
Just want to clarify, is the price included shipping? is that pricing for Paypal FF or GS?
 
i do but in way up in Northern Canada and shipping is $280-$344 so Fk them, Bump for great deal.
 
