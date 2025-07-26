FS: Intel i5-10500 combo

Found this while clearing out my garage, $120 shipping to the lower 48
Intel Core i5-10500 Desktop Processor 6 Cores up to 4.5 GHz LGA1200
MSI PRO Z490-A PRO LGA 1200 Intel Z490 SATA 6Gb/s ATX Intel Motherboard
SAMSUNG 8GB DDR4 PC4-19200, 2400MHZ, 288 PIN DIMM, 1.2V, CL 15 desktop RAM MEMORY MODULE M378A1K43CB2-CRC
ID-COOLING SE-214-XT ARGB White CPU Cooler 4 Heatpipes CPU Air Cooler ARGB Light Sync with Motherboard(5V 3-PIN Connector) CPU Fan for Intel/AMD, LGA 1700 Compatible for Desktop
heatware
Intel Core i5-10500 Desktop Processor 6 Cores up to 4.5 GHz LGA1200
MSI PRO Z490-A PRO LGA 1200 Intel Z490 SATA 6Gb/s ATX Intel Motherboard
SAMSUNG 8GB DDR4 PC4-19200, 2400MHZ, 288 PIN DIMM, 1.2V, CL 15 desktop RAM MEMORY MODULE M378A1K43CB2-CRC
ID-COOLING SE-214-XT ARGB White CPU Cooler 4 Heatpipes CPU Air Cooler ARGB Light Sync with Motherboard(5V 3-PIN Connector) CPU Fan for Intel/AMD, LGA 1700 Compatible for Desktop
heatware