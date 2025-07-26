  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Intel i5-10500 combo

B

bubsie

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 5, 2004
Messages
143
Found this while clearing out my garage, $120 shipping to the lower 48

Intel Core i5-10500 Desktop Processor 6 Cores up to 4.5 GHz LGA1200
MSI PRO Z490-A PRO LGA 1200 Intel Z490 SATA 6Gb/s ATX Intel Motherboard
SAMSUNG 8GB DDR4 PC4-19200, 2400MHZ, 288 PIN DIMM, 1.2V, CL 15 desktop RAM MEMORY MODULE M378A1K43CB2-CRC
ID-COOLING SE-214-XT ARGB White CPU Cooler 4 Heatpipes CPU Air Cooler ARGB Light Sync with Motherboard(5V 3-PIN Connector) CPU Fan for Intel/AMD, LGA 1700 Compatible for Desktop

heatware
 

