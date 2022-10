Selling due to upgrades aa Intel i5 10500 (65 watt) cpu plus Asrock B560M-HDV motherboard. This combo has been rock solid with PB enabled and no throttling with economy aftermarket cpu/fan heatsink. I also had DDR4 3200 XMP profile enabled. Is my current setup with less than 100 hours so stock photo of mobo added. Heat user is bittermann and ebay user is ewell44. $140 paypal F&F or $150 for regular paypal.