FS: Intel CPUs, Threadripper combo, 2P combo

t_ski

t_ski

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 13, 2006
Messages
7,495
Trying to clean up some stuff I have laying around. Been too long since I sold stuff :(

CPUs:

(3) Intel i5-3470 - $13 shipped each
(4) Intel i5-4590 - $15 shipped each
(1) Intel i7-4770S - $45 shipped
(13) Intel i5-6500 - $30 shipped each
(4) Intel i5-8500 - $55 shipped each
(1) Intel i5-8500T - $50 shipped each
(4) Intel i5-9500 - $75 shipped each

Threadripper combo:

Asus Prime X399-A, AMD 2950X and 32 GB (4 x 8GB) g.skill CAS14 DDR4-3200 - $400 shipped

2P combo:

Asus Z9PA-D8 ATX motherboard, two Intel e5-2697V2 CPUs and 2 x 16GB DDR3-12800 (plus two extra sticks!) - $200 shipped

Heatware under t_ski

Open to trades for:
AMD 7950X3D
Zen 5 mITX motherboard with a 16x PCIe slot and full-size DIMM slots
Radeon 7900XTX
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20240107_022016283.jpg
    PXL_20240107_022016283.jpg
    200.4 KB · Views: 1
