FS: Intel CPUs, Threadripper combo, 2P combo

Trying to clean up some stuff I have laying around. Been too long since I sold stuff
CPUs:
(3) Intel i5-3470 - $13 shipped each
(4) Intel i5-4590 - $15 shipped each
(1) Intel i7-4770S - $45 shipped
(13) Intel i5-6500 - $30 shipped each
(4) Intel i5-8500 - $55 shipped each
(1) Intel i5-8500T - $50 shipped each
(4) Intel i5-9500 - $75 shipped each
Threadripper combo:
Asus Prime X399-A, AMD 2950X and 32 GB (4 x 8GB) g.skill CAS14 DDR4-3200 - $400 shipped
2P combo:
Asus Z9PA-D8 ATX motherboard, two Intel e5-2697V2 CPUs and 2 x 16GB DDR3-12800 (plus two extra sticks!) - $200 shipped
Heatware under t_ski
Open to trades for:
AMD 7950X3D
Zen 5 mITX motherboard with a 16x PCIe slot and full-size DIMM slots
Radeon 7900XTX
