FS Intel CPUs and MXM GPU boards.

Jul 11, 2018
Contiguous 48 only. No freight forwarding services please. Paypal.
Prices are F&F. Add 4% for G&S. Prices include shipping and insurance.


Intel QUAZ ES chip. equivalent to Core i5 -10600KF. Bare CPU. $70

I have a few MXM boards available. Ping me and let me know what you need.
 
