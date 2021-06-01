FS Intel CPU, Laptop, and other stuff.

sc5mu93

Jul 11, 2018
Contiguous 48 only. No freight forwarding services please. Paypal.
heatware sc5mu93
ebay sc5mu93-7
Prices are F&F. Add 4% for G&S. Prices include shipping and insurance.

Intel ES QYHW Core i5-12400 equivalent. Bare CPU. $60
Intel ES QWX6 Core i7-11700KF equivalent. Bare CPU. $150

HP Spectre x360 16-f0013dx $600. $500 $400 $350
Intel Core i7-11390H (4c/8t)
NVMe Samsung 512GB M.2
16GB DDR4 (integrated)
3072x1920 touch display
Win 11 home (digital entitlement)
Metallic blue

