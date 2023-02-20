FS: Intel Core i9 12900K

Hey all,
I've got a 12900K that was used lightly for about 6 months. It was ran at default settings and mostly used to game. I moved to a 13900K, so I don't need it anymore.
Price Shipped to US48: $350 obo
I can provide pics on request, but it's just a standard 12900K that's been installed once and will come in original packaging. Item will ship within 24 hours of receiving payment. Heat can be found here.
Thanks!
I've got a 12900K that was used lightly for about 6 months. It was ran at default settings and mostly used to game. I moved to a 13900K, so I don't need it anymore.
Price Shipped to US48: $350 obo
I can provide pics on request, but it's just a standard 12900K that's been installed once and will come in original packaging. Item will ship within 24 hours of receiving payment. Heat can be found here.
Thanks!