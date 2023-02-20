FS: Intel Core i9 12900K

T

thebski

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2012
Messages
340
Hey all,

I've got a 12900K that was used lightly for about 6 months. It was ran at default settings and mostly used to game. I moved to a 13900K, so I don't need it anymore.

Price Shipped to US48: $350 obo

I can provide pics on request, but it's just a standard 12900K that's been installed once and will come in original packaging. Item will ship within 24 hours of receiving payment. Heat can be found here.

Thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top