FS: Intel Core i7 4770k Haswell Delidded and G.Skill Sniper 2x4GB DDR3 RAM 1866MHz

C

chongl

Dec 31, 2005
208
Delidded 4770k for sale since I did a minor refresh to 4790k. Does not come with stock IHS, although I delidded the 4790k and can include that IHS, if desired. $125 shipped

G.Skill DDR3 also pulled from the system. Was able to run with my other sticks at DDR3-2400 11-13-13-31, but stock spec is 1866 at 9-10-9-28. $45 shipped.

Heatware under chongl: https://www.heatware.com/u/11310/to
 

