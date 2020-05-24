FS: Intel Core i5-6600k + ASRock Z170 Pro4 + G.SKILL 16GB DDR4 2400

Intel Core i5-6600k
ASRock Z170 Pro4
G.SKILL 16GB DDR4 2400
I purchased these in late 2015 and ran the chip at 4.2GHz and a max of ~60C during games with a Hyper 212 Evo. It could probably be pushed further but I never bothered. Everything will be shipped in the motherboard box with the I/O shield. Looking to get $250 shipped. Heat is in my signature.
Alternatively, and this would only be for local pickup (76033): I can put them into a slightly dusty Corsair Carbide Air 540 with a Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo, a Corsair AX750, and a Samsung 950 Pro 256GB NVMe SSD with a fresh install of Win10 Pro. You would just need to drop in a GPU, or you could use onboard graphics. If you're interested in this, PM me an offer as I wouldn't want to take the time to assemble it unless I had a serious buyer lined up.
