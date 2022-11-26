FS Intel Core i5-12400F

R

Rock&Roll

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 22, 2000
Messages
1,888
Have a i5-12400F i purchased last year thinking I was going to build a nice general purpose system with. Never got around to that.

Box has been opened and CPU was run in my Z690 board for a few hours before swapping back to my other 12th gen CPU. Runs fine. Still in retail packging with stock HSF.

$100 shipped to the lower 48. Paypal F/F preferred.

Heat -> https://www.heatware.com/u/56585/
Ebay -> https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/rocknroll1968
 
