FS: Intel Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) + Software Bundle

Have an extra bundle from an Arc A770 purchase. Asking $50 PP F&F
I've sold many codes like this before: https://www.heatware.com/u/53718
Download 3 of 5 title(s)
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II on Battle.net (Full Download ARV: US$69.99)
- PowerDirector 365™ (Full Download ARV: US$69.99)
- D5 Render™ (Subscription ARV: US$114.00)
- MAGIX Video Pro X14 (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)
- Topaz Gigapixel AI (Full Download ARV: US$99.99)
- XSplit Premium Suite (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)
|Redemption Period: Redeem Offer
|{October 12, 2022 USA Pacific Time} to {February 28, 2023 USA Pacific Time}