  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Intel Arc A750 Sparkle ORC OC

B

bwbob

Gawd
Joined
Nov 13, 2009
Messages
673
as the title, Intel Arc A750 Sparkle ORC twin fan OC edition. $160 shipped priority US48. (Venmo, Paypal F&F, for PayPal G&S +fees). heat under bwbob

great card for hardware accelerated h264/h265/AV1 encode/decode, I use it for plex and also handbrake. Intel finally got the drivers sorted out and I haven't had any problems on the latest say 6-8 months of them. It's a mid-range card, probably slots in the RTX4050/4060 range, 4xxx's were the first RTX cards to support hardware accelerated AV1,

Card looks new and will come in the original box - newegg link for the detailed specs
https://www.newegg.com/sparkle-comp...-graphics-card-double-fans/p/N82E16814993002R

thanks for looking

Sparkle A750.JPG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top