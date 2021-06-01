FS Intel and AMD CPUs.

Contiguous 48 only. No freight forwarding services please. Paypal.
heatware sc5mu93
ebay sc5mu93-7
Prices are F&F. Add 4% for G&S. Prices include shipping and insurance.
Intel Celeron G5900E. $15 shipped. Verify that your board can support this.
Intel QTB1 10900ish. (non-k) 10C/20T. No cooler included. $
120 $100
AMD ES AM4 ZD340SC5M4MFH_40_35Y. 4C/8T. CPUZ identifies this as picasso APU. $20 bucks shipped. No cooler.
AMD ES 100-000000252-50Y Cezanne 6C/12T APU similar to 5600G. $80 shipped. No Cooler.
Z
heatware sc5mu93
ebay sc5mu93-7
Prices are F&F. Add 4% for G&S. Prices include shipping and insurance.
Intel Celeron G5900E. $15 shipped. Verify that your board can support this.
Intel QTB1 10900ish. (non-k) 10C/20T. No cooler included. $
AMD ES AM4 ZD340SC5M4MFH_40_35Y. 4C/8T. CPUZ identifies this as picasso APU. $20 bucks shipped. No cooler.
AMD ES 100-000000252-50Y Cezanne 6C/12T APU similar to 5600G. $80 shipped. No Cooler.
Last edited: