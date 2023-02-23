FS: Intel/AMD CPUs and two Intel 1151 Combos

I have some Intel CPUs, Intel 1151 Combos:

AMD CPU:

1. Ryzen 3 3200G CPU ONLY

CPU will be shipped in its clamshell only. No original box.

Asking: $55 shipped (OBO)

Intel CPUs:

1. Intel i5-4590 1150 (2x) $30 each (shipped in clamshell only)
2. Intel i3-2100 1155 $15 (shipped in clamshell only)
3. Intel Dual Core E5300 (x2) - Free, you just pay the shipping cost

COMBOS:

1. MSI H110m Pro-VD 1151 with an Intel i3-7100 CPU $OLD
2. Asrock B250m Pro4 1151 with an Intel i5-7400 CPU $OLD

Paypal

Heat and eBay links are in my sig.
 
