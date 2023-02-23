FS: Intel/AMD CPUs and two Intel 1151 Combos

I have some Intel CPUs, Intel 1151 Combos:



AMD CPU:



1. Ryzen 3 3200G CPU ONLY



CPU will be shipped in its clamshell only. No original box.



Asking: $55 shipped (OBO)



Intel CPUs:



1. Intel i5-4590 1150 (2x) $30 each (shipped in clamshell only)

2. Intel i3-2100 1155 $15 (shipped in clamshell only)

3. Intel Dual Core E5300 (x2) - Free, you just pay the shipping cost



COMBOS:



1. MSI H110m Pro-VD 1151 with an Intel i3-7100 CPU $OLD

2. Asrock B250m Pro4 1151 with an Intel i5-7400 CPU $OLD



Paypal



Heat and eBay links are in my sig.