FS: INTEL 9900K 5GHZ Copper IHS, WD White 10TB Hard drives

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by the_real_7, Jan 20, 2020 at 3:12 PM.

    the_real_7

    the_real_7

    F.S 9900K 5GHZ COPPER IHS $500.00 Shipped
    Overclocked on a maximus xi hero Memory Gskill Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000MHz CL17-17-17-37 1.35V

    Binning:
    5.0ghz @ 1.32v NON AVX

    5.1ghz @ 1.37 - 1.38v NON AVX

    F.S WD White 10TB Hard drives $135 Shipped each

    I have 10 of these lightly used in a synology ds1019+ nas for 3 months, I will offer a 1 year warranty with them

    Look For trades Ryzen 3900X , G.SKILL Trident Z Royal or RGB sets , X570 Mini ITX Boards , Samsung 2TB 860 EVO



    Term of sale:

    Payment : Venmo or Zelle Paypal

    All Items will be shipped by USPS (CON48).

    All Prices include shipping unless otherwise stated.

    Local Pickup available if you're in Miami.

    Heatware: THE_REAL_7 +73 -0 -0
     
