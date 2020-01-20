FS: INTEL 9900K 5GHZ Copper IHS, WD White 10TB Hard drives

F.S 9900K 5GHZ COPPER IHS $500.00 Shipped Overclocked on a maximus xi hero Memory Gskill Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000MHz CL17-17-17-37 1.35V Binning: 5.0ghz @ 1.32v NON AVX 5.1ghz @ 1.37 - 1.38v NON AVX {} {} {} F.S WD White 10TB Hard drives $135 Shipped each I have 10 of these lightly used in a synology ds1019+ nas for 3 months, I will offer a 1 year warranty with them Look For trades Ryzen 3900X , G.SKILL Trident Z Royal or RGB sets , X570 Mini ITX Boards , Samsung 2TB 860 EVO Term of sale: Payment : Venmo or Zelle Paypal All Items will be shipped by USPS (CON48). All Prices include shipping unless otherwise stated. Local Pickup available if you're in Miami. Heatware: THE_REAL_7 +73 -0 -0